    Michel Labaki (featuring D. Harris)

    Air Date: February 23, 2021

    “She’s So Picky”

    Michel is an international-bassist, psychologist, and music therapist.

    He started his musical career when he was only six years old, and the passion steadily transformed into a profession. He became the youngest Bassist on a TV show at the age of 15, and as part of the top internationally in 2013.

    At the age of 21, he completed a BS in Business Management, By the age of 30 he pursued a BS in Psychology and Music therapy (Euterpe) at Humanitas University in Rome.

    Today, he is expanding his formation in the field under the American Music Therapy – GIM (Guided Imagery and Music) in the United States. He invented a Music Therapy method for people with substance abuse called “The Freelapse Method”.

