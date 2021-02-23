Michel Labaki (featuring D. Harris)

“She’s So Picky”

Michel is an international-bassist, psychologist, and music therapist.

He started his musical career when he was only six years old, and the passion steadily transformed into a profession. He became the youngest Bassist on a TV show at the age of 15, and as part of the top internationally in 2013.

At the age of 21, he completed a BS in Business Management, By the age of 30 he pursued a BS in Psychology and Music therapy (Euterpe) at Humanitas University in Rome.

Today, he is expanding his formation in the field under the American Music Therapy – GIM (Guided Imagery and Music) in the United States. He invented a Music Therapy method for people with substance abuse called “The Freelapse Method”.