    Meet America’s First Black Female Ringmaster

    Find out how MossRehab is helping patients Groom, Glow and Grow!

    Air Date: May 19, 2023

    Next on You Oughta Know, find out how MossRehab is helping patients Groom, Glow and Grow. Learn about a new mentorship program for Black men in pursuit of medical careers. Meet America’s first Black female ringmaster. Visit the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts for some big top training. Discover a new documentary series that celebrates The Art of Aviation. Climb aboard the SS United States.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate