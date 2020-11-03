“Luke Warm”

Born in Philadelphia, PA, Maya Simone first captured her craft of singing in the heart of Philadelphia’s jam sessions. She has grown tremendously from a young girl singing in her home with family members to becoming one of Philadelphia’s top rising artists.

Maya Simone is most known for her high energy, soulful live performances. She captures the crowd with her unorthodox musical approach, message and unique interpretation of music. Through the years, the young artist has graced many cities with her art with some being: Brooklyn, Los Angeles and Atlanta. Maya’s art speaks to all ages as she expresses life’s most felt experiences: lost, growth and the spirit that lives within us all.

Maya can be found feeding the homeless, curating wellness events, teaching young children or bringing the house down with her music. Be sure to stay updated with the growth of this blossoming artist as she states, “it’s never too late to commit to yourself.”