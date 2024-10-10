Mawn, Chef Reeky, Chengdu Famous Food
This week, a Cambodian noodle spot, a quirky vegan joint, and a Szechuan hole-in-the-wall.
On this week’s episode, three guests sit down with Kae Lani and chat about one of Philly’s most coveted reservations: a Cambodian noodle house serving up some serious flavor. Plus, a vegan joint in Delco cooking comfort food completely free of animal products and a University City Szechuan spot serving both American-Chinese favorites and super-spicy traditional fare.
