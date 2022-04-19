Masks on, masks off, and the latest on COVID

Are you confused about wearing a mask? On Monday, Philadelphia reinstituted an indoor mask mandate while on the same day a federal judge struck down the mask mandate on planes, trains, buses and public transportation. COVID-19 case counts have started to creep up again as the Omicron subvariant BA.2 makes its way through the country and people return from spring break travel and holidays with family.

Experts expect to see infection rates continue to rise in coming weeks, but so far we haven’t seen waves of severe illness and hospitalization with the latest variant. Still there are concerns about where we could be headed, and if we could end up with another virus wave. This hour, we’ll talk about the BA.2 subvariant, the vaccines and therapies, risk, unmasking on public transit and learning to live with COVID.

Guests

KATHERINE WU, science writer for The Atlantic. She also has PhD. in microbiology and immunobiology. @katherinejwu

JULIA RAIFMAN, assistant professor of health law, policy and management at Boston University. @juliaraifman

