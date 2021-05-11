    Mare Wakefield & Nomad

    Air Date: May 11, 2021

    “Outfield”

    “You’ll be astounded” says Maverick Magazine about this Nashville-based Americana duo. Featuring award-winning Southeast Texas songwriter Mare (pronounced “Mary”) Wakefield on guitar and Turkish-born, classically-trained Nomad on piano and accordion, this husband-and-wife duo delights audiences with their mix of Americana, old-time country and contemporary folk. Former Kerrville Folk Festival NewFolk Finalists and Falcon Ridge Folk Festival Emerging Artists, the duo had an original song featured in a 2017 Lifetime TV Movie and has been called “Cozy brilliance” by the Louisville Observer and “Lovely” by the New York Times.

    Brought to you by House Concert Series

