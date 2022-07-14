Malcolm Nance on violent extremism and the war in Ukraine

Counterterrorism expert MALCOLM NANCE offers a stark warning for America in his new book, They Want to Kill Americans: The Militias, Terrorists, and Deranged Ideology of the Trump Insurgency. Nance says there’s a growing threat from far-right extremists – QAnon followers and white supremacists – willing to use violence to return former President Trump to office and bring down our democracy. The Jan. 6 insurrection, Nance argues, was just the beginning.

We’ll talk with Nance about the danger these militant groups present and why more Americans are falling into these extreme ideologies. We’ll also discuss the war in Ukraine. Nance, a former U.S. Navy serviceman, joined Ukraine’s foreign fighter’s legion in the spring. We’ll ask him about his experience there fighting against Russia and where this five-month-long war is headed.