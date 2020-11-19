    Making Waves in Opera: Aaron Crouch

    Air Date: November 19, 2020

    Tenor Aaron Crouch takes you on a musical journey. He began singing in his church choir to the Curtis Institute of Music and later debuting a new contemporary opera about police violence called ‘Blue.’ Aaron a 2020 graduate from the Curtis Institute of Music is currently at Juilliard pursing his master’s degree. He is also scheduled in 2021 to debut at the Lyric Opera of Chicago and Washington National Opera the role of the Son in the opera ‘Blue.’

    Aaron performs Give Me Jesus by Moses Hogan an American composer best known for his spirituals and Charles Gounod’s Ave Maria as well as a glimpse of his performance singing “Lensky’s Arioso,” from Engene Onegin, Op. 24 and “Amici miei…II Mio Tesoro from Mozart: Don Giovanni.

    Brought to you by On Stage at Curtis

    On Stage at Curtis

    Experience student recitals by today's finest young classical musicians on the stage of Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

