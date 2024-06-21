Making Faces

When we see a familiar face, a flood of information comes rushing in. It’s an extremely important skill that we often take for granted.

Air Date: June 21, 2024
Listen 48:54

Imagine looking at a crowd of people, and they either all look vaguely familiar, or like complete strangers. It doesn’t matter if this is a group of classmates or colleagues, or people you have never met before. That’s a daily experience for people who have a condition called face blindness — who can’t recognize people based on their faces. Face recognition takes up a lot of real estate in our brains, and for good reason; recognizing people allows us to form relationships, tell friend from foe, and create networks. On this episode, we explore how we recognize faces — and what happens when we can’t. We’ll also hear about people who are so-called “super recognizers,” and find out how artificial intelligence could turn face recognition into a tool for surveillance.

ALSO HEARD:

