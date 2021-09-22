    Preview: Lucifer

    Air Date: September 22, 2021

    Tom Ellis & Lauren German talk with Patrick Stoner about the hit Netflix series in its last season & how it transformed from a cult show to a number one series.

    Brought to you by Flicks

    Flicks

    WHYY film critic Patrick Stoner provides up-to-the-minute coverage of top films, stars and moviemakers.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate