“The Day That Might Have Been”

Lizzy Hilliard is a singer/songwriter from the Philadelphia area. She attends Brandeis University to study music and theater. Lizzy had always been a songwriter, but when she returned home in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, she began producing music more extensively than ever before, writing a song a day for over a month and releasing a full-length self-recorded album entitled ‘Light’. As she sat writing at home, she learned that the summer job she had dreamed of for years had been cancelled, and thus evolved “The Day That Might Have Been”.

Though she personally connects to it because of what it represents to her – an opportunity, a wish, thwarted by an unkind virus – she has found that it has become an ode to more than a day – a year that gleamed of hope and revealed itself to be the opposite. In spite of the star-crossed nature of 2020, she still has hope in what the future may bring, and finds catharsis in this song, which laments over what was lost.