All That Matters

Lights Out is a four-part Philadelphia vocal group that has long been hailed as “America’s #1 Tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons” but is now being recognized for their songwriting as well with their new album of original compositions, All That Matters.

The Philadelphia-based unit that was formed while its members were students at the University of Delaware. Starting as an a capella group inspired primarily by Rockapella and Boyz II Men, Lights Out has simultaneously traveled several musical paths, including being a popular attraction at many of the nation’s top venues,2 performing their own blend of originals and covers, and as a highly successful Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons tribute act as well as their original show, The Jersey Beach Boys.

Through the years, the troupe’s thrilling vocal harmonies, polished stage shows and songwriting prowess have provided LIGHTS OUT with the opportunities to work with Martina McBride, Trisha Yearwood, Philadelphia’s chart-topping vocal group Boyz II Men, and Barry Carl of Rockapella. Boyz II Men co-founder Mike McCary was so impressed by the foursome that he actually served as its manager. Although today, the group’s career is overseen by another Philly music legend, Jerry Gross of the revered 1960s vocal act, The Dovells, the relationship with McCary continues to pay dividends. Lights Out has worked tirelessly over the years to find and perfect their signature sound. Starting out in their college dorm rooms as four friends who enjoyed singing, Lights Out now takes their shows from city to city across the nation.