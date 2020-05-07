    Levi Ware

    Air Date: May 7, 2020

    “Rise Up”

    Levi Ware has established himself as an accomplished songwriter, collaborator, and musician with a style all his own hovering somewhere between Triple A, Rock and Indie. Formerly of the band Vast Capital, Levi Ware first gained national attention with VCs title track “What More Else” spending several weeks in the top 50 and 18 weeks in the top 200 on AAA radio earning opening slots for artists such as Pearl Jam, Flight to Mars, The Posies, The Spin Doctors, Quasi Nada, Heart, and Mike Doughty to name a few. He is also a WHYY Local Music library contributor.

