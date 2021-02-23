Lenny Smith (featuring The Danielson Band)

“Our God Reigns”

At 78, Lenny has written (since 1965) over 200 songs. Here he performs his hit song “Our God Reigns” with his five kids, The Danielson Band.



Back in the 70s, during his 7 years in the seminary, Lenny started writing songs for his chapel “folk masses.” After leaving the seminary, he wrote his 30th song in 1973, “Our God Reigns.” Over the next many years he wrote about 200 songs, mostly for church, but none has reached the level of circulation of “Our God Reigns.”

In the mid 70s, he tried to get the song published, but the top three Christian publishers rejected it, so he started New Jerusalem Music to administer his copyrights. Lenny then started administering the copyrights of his 5 kids’ band, The Danielson Band, as well as those of their friends like Wovenhand, Welcome Wagon, Half-handed Cloud, Mewithoutyou, and Sufjan Stevens.