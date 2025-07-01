Lemonade Stand/ Cups Cups Cups
There’s no right or wrong when experimenting with ideas; Working together to succeed.
Neighbor Danny’s rave review of Jay’s lemonade recipe inspires Albie to create her own, but she’s worried she will get it wrong until a mixed media artist encourages her to experiment and try again; Huggy and Albie both want to build the biggest cup tower, but when there aren’t enough cups for everyone a storyteller offers a lesson about compromise and helps them find a solution.
