    Lemonade Stand/ Cups Cups Cups

    There’s no right or wrong when experimenting with ideas; Working together to succeed.

    Air Date: July 1, 2025

    Neighbor Danny’s rave review of Jay’s lemonade recipe inspires Albie to create her own, but she’s worried she will get it wrong until a mixed media artist encourages her to experiment and try again; Huggy and Albie both want to build the biggest cup tower, but when there aren’t enough cups for everyone a storyteller offers a lesson about compromise and helps them find a solution.

