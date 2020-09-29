    Laura Cheadle

    Air Date: September 29, 2020

    “Spend My Days”

    Award winning soul singer-songwriter/Travel Guitar endorsed artist Laura Cheadle performs her new song, “Spend My Days” at home accompanied by Armenian violinist Stella Beglaryan.

    Cheadle, a beloved Philadelphia local, was inspired by the quarantine when she wrote this song about driving the person you love crazy in the best way.

    Laura Cheadle’s upcoming new album will feature all uplifting songs because that’s what the world needs right about now. Follow Laura on Instagram and Facebook for updates about her music.

    Brought to you by House Concert Series

