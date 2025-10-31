Lambertville’s Trail of Magic
Memory Maker's Trail of Magic, House of Magic, Skull Artist, Lost River Caverns and more!
We explore the Memory Maker’s Trail of Magic in Lambertville, NJ, before heading to Wilmington to experience a popular Halloween trail. Along the way we step inside the enchanting House of Magic, meet an otherworldly jewelry designer, and a visionary artist who specializes in skull-inspired creations. Finally, we venture underground to discover the mysterious Lost River Caverns in Hellertown, PA.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.