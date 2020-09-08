Kevin Mulderig

“Pooka Dance”

Kevin is a singer-songwriter who performs in the South Jersey area. He writes songs about place he’s been, people he knows and experiences he’s had or would like to have.

He also writes on request. He has written songs for birthdays, anniversaries, retirements, and various special occasions, and for family and friends and former co-workers. He has also branched out to playing at open mics like the Barrington Coffee House and the Mad Batter in Cape May.

Kevin is a member of the Philadelphia Area Songwriters Alliance, a group of songwriters devoted to the craft of songwriting. PASA holds workshops and song circles throughout the year and host monthly house concerts at which he has performed and headlined. His goal is to record some of his songs and get some gigs.