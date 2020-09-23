    Preview: Kajillionaire

    Air Date: September 23, 2020

    Evan Rachel Wood talks with Patrick Stoner about needing an extensive back story to play an emotionally wounded woman who shows little on the surface.

    Brought to you by Flicks

    Flicks

    WHYY film critic Patrick Stoner provides up-to-the-minute coverage of top films, stars and moviemakers.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate