    Kajam Band with Pedro el Poeta

    Air Date: November 24, 2020

    “No Peace”

    Pedro el Poeta is one of the most authentic, original, and fastest growing artists in the hip-hop scene. With good lyrics, flow, and style, Pedro el Poeta can appeal to almost any audience.

    Audiences across the map to describe the Pedro el Poeta live shows as energetic, inspiring, haunting, real, dynamic, professional and explosive.

    El Poeta and the band have it all — captivating lyrics, powerful music, electrifying stage presence, and a winning combination of talent and charisma, make this band a must see, must hire, must experience sort of phenomenon. 

    Their song “No Peace” is about the 2020 distractions and misinformation that has set the stage for the anger that is dividing the nation.

    Brought to you by House Concert Series

