If your boss offered you a four-day week – with no cut in pay – would you take it? A growing number of companies are considering shortening the traditional 5-day, 40-hour workweek to help burned-out employees achieve a better work-life balance, while improving efficiency and turnover rates.

Workers get an extra day to devote to their personal lives – they can go to the doctor without taking time off, or see their kids in a school play. At the same time, managers report increased job satisfaction and happier and more productive employees. They’re getting rid of wasteful day-to-day tasks, rethinking their business strategies and seeing a big improvement.

On today’s episode of Studio 2, we’ll take a closer look at the four-day workweek, its pros and cons and if it could really work in our economy.

Guests:

Juliet Schor, Professor of Sociology at Boston College and author of the brand-new book, Four Days a Week: The Life-Changing Solution for Reducing Employee Stress, Improving Well-Being, and Working Smarter

Jennie Gilliland, Clinical Director of Infusion Service at Fox Chase Cancer Center, has implemented the 4-day workweek for nurse managers