Job jolts: when to quit and when to stick it out at work

Back in 2021, as the country emerged from the pandemic, millions of Americans began quitting their jobs. Burned out by the stresses of work, many demanded greater flexibility and a healthier work–life balance. Organizational psychologist Anthony Klotz called this trend the “Great Resignation”—a phrase that quickly stuck.

Now, five years later, workers are more likely to stay in their jobs, choosing stability over the uncertainty of the job market. But staying put doesn’t mean putting your career on hold.

Anthony Klotz joins us to talk about why people resign and about something he calls “jolts’ — unexpected events that cause us to rethink our relationship to work. While we often believe our careers are the result of careful planning, Klotz argues that jolts play a surprisingly significant role. His book is Jolted: Why We Quit, When to Stay, and Why It Matters.