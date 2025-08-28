Ahead of Labor Day, we’re taking a look at workplace etiquette. As more companies make workers return to the office, it can sometimes feel like they’re bringing home life with them. Business etiquette classes are in demand to help people relearn office manners.

This episode, office do’s and don’ts – from clothing, conversation and lunch prep – no microwaving fish, please – to loud ringtones, reply-all emails and nasty gossip. We’ll talk about what it means to be a good co-worker and the faux pas that can throw things off track.

Guests:

R. Eric Thomas, writer of the nationally syndicated Asking Eric advice column

Lizzie Post, co-author of Emily Post’s Business Etiquette