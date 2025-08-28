‘I don’t need to see your belly button’: The new workplace etiquette
From loud ringtones to crop tops and reply-all emails. What pet peeves get you all riled up? Ahead of Labor Day, we ask what to do and what to avoid when at the office.Listen 51:13
Ahead of Labor Day, we’re taking a look at workplace etiquette. As more companies make workers return to the office, it can sometimes feel like they’re bringing home life with them. Business etiquette classes are in demand to help people relearn office manners.
This episode, office do’s and don’ts – from clothing, conversation and lunch prep – no microwaving fish, please – to loud ringtones, reply-all emails and nasty gossip. We’ll talk about what it means to be a good co-worker and the faux pas that can throw things off track.
Guests:
R. Eric Thomas, writer of the nationally syndicated Asking Eric advice column
Lizzie Post, co-author of Emily Post’s Business Etiquette
