Jeremy Savo is a musician and guitar teacher with nearly 10 years of professional experience. Jeremy has gained his reputation as an engaging and inspiring guitar teacher through his years of work with students of all ages both in his private guitar studio and as a staff member for music programs including the School of Rock and Long Lake Camp for the Arts. He received his music degree with honors from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia.

​As a performer, Jeremy has toured widely and released several albums with his band Out of the Beardspace. He has also been the house guitarist at a church for several years. As a high school student he toured as a School of Rock All Star and played on stage with artists such as Perry Farrell (Jane’s Addiction), Leanne Rimes, and Jon Anderson (Yes). Besides his regular engagements, Jeremy can be found on a variety of different types of gigs from musical theater pit orchestras, to subbing with bands, to accompanying students at their recitals. He is also the co-producer of the local festival Beardfest.