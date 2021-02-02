The Jamie McLean Band is a triple threat. The group’s energetic and captivating live show is undeniable. McLean’s fiery guitar has joined the ranks of Derek Trucks, Gregg Allman, Aaron Neville, Dr. John and more on stages from from Madison Square Garden to Japan’s Fuji Rock.

His blue-eyed southern soul vocals ooze real emotion, and his top line songwriting chops have crafted profound, honest, and heartfelt songs that will keep you singing and dancing along, and feeling like the song was written about you. The Jamie McLean Band creates a musical gumbo that incorporates New Orleans soul, middle Americana roots, Delta blues and New York City swagger.

The Jamie McLean Band will release their eagerly awaited new album in 2020. The album was produced by Ken Coomer of Wilco at Nashville’s Cartoon Moon studio and features the band’s strongest and most mainstream songwriting to date. Songs like “Give My Life To Rock and Roll” and “Waiting On You” are dripping with summer festival sweat while “Turn Around” and “Hotels and Cabarets” are ready made for film and television.

The live show is where the Jamie McLean Band excels and the band has shared the stage with the likes of Gregg Allman, Aaron Neville, Dr. John, Taj Mahal, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Trombone Shorty, Los Lobos, Blues Traveler, Marc Broussard and many more.

The Jamie Mclean Band has appeared at festivals such as Bonnaroo, Mountain Jam, Targhee Fest, Okeechobee Fest, Ottawa Blues Fest, Quebec City Summer Fest, and Warren Haynes’ Christmas Jam to name a few. McLean has also enjoyed the sponsorship of Gibson Guitars, Fuchs Amplifiers, D’Addario Strings, Blue Microphones, John Varvatos and Esquire Magazine.