It’s All About Crafting

Calling all crafters and want to be crafters, this show’s for you. Booty! Beret! knitwear will keep you warm. Loop 306’s chainstitch designs will make you rethink tossing that old jacket. Upcycled Handmade is turning your old fabrics into new creations. The Early Girl Quilts Company will show you how to make this grandma craft your latest hobby. Plus, the meditative and creative benefits of Zentangle and constructing designs with the art of Quilling.