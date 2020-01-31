Watch/Listen: Impeachment trial

Impeachment winds down

Air Date: January 31, 2020 10:00 am
In this image from video, Alan Dershowitz, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks during the impeachment trial against Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

Guests: David S. Cohen, John Gans

The impeachment process is coming to a close. This past week, President Trump’s lawyers argued against impeachment in front of the Senate, followed by a round of questioning from Senators helmed by Chief Justice John Roberts. Today, we’re going to talk about the arguments made by the House impeachment managers, Trump’s attorneys, and the legal tactics used by the Republicans and Democrats in this constitutional battle. We’ll also discuss the effect that former National Security Advisor John Bolton has played, following  leaks from his forthcoming book that include damning accusations against the President that relate to the arguments for impeachment. Joining us is DAVID S. COHEN of Drexel University’s Kline School of Law, and JOHN GANS, a former Pentagon speechwriter who is director of communications and research at the University of Pennsylvania.

