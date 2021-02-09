Impeachment trial preview

Air Date: February 9, 2021 10:00 am
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington. Arguments begin Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on allegations that he incited the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington. Arguments begin Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on allegations that he incited the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

The Senate begins the impeachment trial of former President Trump at noon Tuesday, charging him with inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. This hour, we’ll get a preview of the proceedings, discuss the legal and constitutional arguments on both sides, and look at the possible political fallout. KIM WEHLE, professor at University of Baltimore Law School joins us. But first, Keystone Crossroads and WHYY reporter LAURA BENSHOFF fills us in on Trump’s lawyer Bruce Castor, a former Montgomery County district attorney famous for his decision to not charge Bill Cosby.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate