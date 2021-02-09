Impeachment trial preview

The Senate begins the impeachment trial of former President Trump at noon Tuesday, charging him with inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. This hour, we’ll get a preview of the proceedings, discuss the legal and constitutional arguments on both sides, and look at the possible political fallout. KIM WEHLE, professor at University of Baltimore Law School joins us. But first, Keystone Crossroads and WHYY reporter LAURA BENSHOFF fills us in on Trump’s lawyer Bruce Castor, a former Montgomery County district attorney famous for his decision to not charge Bill Cosby.