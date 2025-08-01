I Survived — Now What?
Our culture is rife with stories of survival — compelling tales of overcoming everything from accidents and illnesses, to assaults and natural disasters. We cheer survivors on as they defy the odds and declare victory over death. But the story doesn’t end there. For many people, it’s life after survival — the quiet struggle of recovering and rebuilding — that can prove the hardest part.
On this episode, we explore that next, often untold, chapter, with stories about the large and small battles that ensue after the initial drama of survival. We hear about one man’s journey from the abyss of locked-in syndrome back to life, the emotional roller coaster of being a young cancer survivor, and how one writer created a handbook for navigating sex and relationships in the wake of sexual assault.
- Jake Haendel was in his late twenties when he was diagnosed with a rare and deadly condition — acute toxic progressive leukoencephalopathy — that doctors predicted would kill him within six months. Haendel survived, but appeared to be in a vegetative state — until a twitch of his wrist let doctors know he was still conscious. We talk with Haendel about his journey out of locked-in syndrome, how he survived 10 months trapped inside his body, and what his continued recovery has looked like. Haendel is now a writer and motivational speaker. You can hear more about his story on the podcast Blink.
- Writer and reporter Katie Simon tells the story of how they learned to navigate the complexities of sex and relationships in the wake of surviving sexual assault at 18. Simon’s book, based on dozens of interviews with other survivors, is “Tell Me What You Like: An Honest Discussion of Sex and Intimacy After Sexual Assault.”
