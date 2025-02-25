    Peak Travel

    How Rwanda Reinvented Itself

    Air Date: February 25, 2025
    Listen 24:56

    Many westerners associate Rwanda with the brutal genocide that overtook the country 30 years ago. But since then, Rwanda has made a huge investment in tourism — building new infrastructure, museums, music venues, and more. Now, it’s one of the most popular destinations in Africa. In this episode: Rwanda’s rebirth, how tourism has changed the country, and why this compelling narrative is more complicated than it appears.

    Show Notes

    Peak Travel

    Winner of 2024 Signal Award for Best New Podcast! Peak Travel reveals how travel affects local communities in hot-spot destinations around the world.

