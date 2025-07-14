How Did Rice Become a Staple Crop?

Rice is a staple crop around the world, but how did that come to be? And what’s actually the difference between all the rice varieties you find in stores?

Delishtory brings you a tasty exploration into our favorite food obsessions. It’s delicious, it’s history – it’s Delishtory!

Kae Lani Palmisano is an Emmy Award-Winning television host, food and travel writer, recipe developer and home cook who loves to explore the journey that food takes to get to the plate.