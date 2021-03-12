Honoring Women’s History Month

On this episode of You Oughta Know we’re celebrating Women’s History Month, highlighting historical figures and modern-day leaders in our community.

Led by Deborah C. Johnson, the local chapter of NCNW continues to empower African American women by tackling issues of health equity, education and encouraging community involvement.

Then, meet the 8-year-old girl who convinced a toy company to create a girl-version of the classic green Army Men, a wish that many people have requested since the 1960s.

The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts has finally reopened to the public with a new exhibit, Taking Space: Contemporary Women Arts and the Politics of Scale. From mixed media sculptures to paintings and fabric art, these pieces take up space as a political act and create an immersive experience for guests.

The Strasburg Rail Road is America’s oldest continously run railroad, dating back to 1832. Among their team of engineers and machinists is Andrea Bisecker, the first woman to hold a machinist position in the history of the company. We head to Ronks, PA to get a behind-the-scenes look at the machine shop, and find out why Bisecker says she has the “coolest job.”

Lastly, our resident beer expert, Gary Monterosso shares his top brew picks for the Spring: Juicy Pils (Warwick Farm Brewing); Vliet (Threes Brewing); Strawberry Lager (Abita Brewing); Lindemans Apple (Lindemans)