Homeless College Students Turn to DePaul House

On this episode of You Oughta Know, Regina visits DePaul House, a safe, dorm-like space for homeless college students impacted by COVID-19 closures with nowhere else to turn. Then, meet Wilbur Elementary school teacher, Mandie Johnson, who sprang into action when she learned students were returning to the classroom. Learn about the Delaware Healthy Mother and Infant Consortium’s mission to protect the health of Black women and their babies, who are disproportionately affected by pregnancy-related complications. Up next, WMMR’s Kathy Romano shares her Mother’s Day Gift Guide, and Regina introduces us to contrast therapy, a practice that will improve your blood circulation. Travel to The Curtis Center in Philadelphia to take in the beautiful Dream Garden, a favrile glass mosaic created by the Tiffany Studios, which is based on a painting by American artist Maxfield Parrish. Plus, if Spotted Lantern Flies weren’t pesty enough for you, get ready for the Brood X Cicadas, emerging this Summer after 17 long years in the ground!