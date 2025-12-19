    Holiday party potluck

    Air Date: December 19, 2025
    Listen 6:00
    On this edition of Jukebox Journey, Kevin throws a holiday potluck party, invites a bunch of musicians, and ends up with an odd hodgepodge of food and music. Things start to go sideways until a surprise guest shows up fashionably late and saves the day.

