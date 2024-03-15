    Healing broken friendships

    Four years ago, in March of 2019, our world and our lives were changing in big ways because of the pandemic.

    Air Date: March 15, 2024
    Four years ago, in March of 2019, our world and our lives were changing in big ways because of the pandemic. The rules had a major impact on our ability to socialize, to see friends and family. Some relationships grew stronger during this time, but others really suffered. People lost touch or got mad at each other over beliefs around the Covid rules or vaccines. Can these relationships be healed?

