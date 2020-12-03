Growing with the Music: Sydney Lee

Cellist Sydney Lee is a graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music and is now pursuing her master’s degree at the Bienen School of Music at Northwestern University. Sydney is a co-founding member of The Back to Bach Project launched in 2014 with a mission “to inspire and develop music and arts education to children while teaching them the value of hard work and passion.” The Back to Bach Project currently have 49 regions both nationally and internationally with over 350 members.

Sydney performs Meditation on Take My Life and Let It Be an arrangement by Composer Evelyn Larter and Henri Wieniawski’s Scherzo-Tarantelle in G Minor on the cello. Scherzo-Tarantelle in G Minor is “an electrifying, virtuosic walk on a tight -rope” that demonstrates Sydney’s skill as a cellist.