    Air Date: June 15, 2021

    “For A Change”

    Gregg Oliver is an advertising copywriter by trade, but has been writing songs for decades. He took the usual dues-paying route, including spending a couple summers of his youth playing for tips on a sightseeing mule barge ride in New Hope, PA. These days, Gregg writes music as a way of finding peace in (and making sense of) this crazy world — with some love songs thrown in for good measure.

    The song “For a Change” is the title track from his new album under the same name. The message is essentially this: If you want to make a positive change in the world, sometimes you have to start by making changes in yourself.

