“Oh No, I’m in Love Again”

Greg Farnese is modern-day throwback vocalist. He reignites the treasured and timeless classics from The Great American Songbook in his live performances and blends them with his unique interpretations of his modern-day favorites.

A South Jersey native, Greg began his career in the theatre, acting in over 25 staged productions. He relocated to Hollywood, California, performing in television, films and theatre. Missing his roots, he ultimately moved back to the East Coast, transitioning to behind the camera and started his own production company producing content for television, commercials, web content and documentaries.

It was here in New Jersey, that his urge to perform was reignited and his love of jazz and his vocal abilities took root and he began singing professionally at various jazz clubs and festivals. His soulful tone and inspired phrasing, as well as his reputation as a consummate performer, have produced a wide fan base of musicians and music lovers.

In 2017 Greg released his very first EP titled “Set In Motion” which was picked up by the prestigious label “Victor Records” With a mix of contemporary covers (Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers) to classic standards (Cole Porter, Rodgers/Hart) “Set in Motion” has been admired by a cross section of listeners.

Greg Farnese is proud to have shared the bandstand, with renown jazz artists such as John Colianni, Tom Lawton, Dave Hartl, Dean Schneider, Chris Simonini, Jim Holton, Tom Adams, Larry McKenna, Lee Smith, Mike Boone, Gene Perla, Andy Lalasis, Madison Rast, Sonny Troy, Victor North , Grant MacAvoy, Leon Jordan, Sr., Harry “Butch” Reed, Duane Eubanks, Byron Landham, Tim Warfield & Behn Gillece.