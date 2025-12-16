Good Souls 2025
Host Cherri Gregg spotlights Good Souls—people making a difference in their communities.
WHYY listeners and viewers answered the call! Our 2025 Good Souls uplift and inspire by offering hope for a brighter future, protecting and mentoring youth, empowering individuals with disabilities, building confidence, and using movement to motivate. See how they selflessly give their time and talents to help others and create lasting change in their communities.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.