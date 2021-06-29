“A-Strollin’ On By”

Ginger and The Schnappes is a six piece jazz band that swings the great jazz standards. Their broad repertoire covers the great songs from 1920 to 2020 and includes jazz, pop, latin, country and blues. Their music is inviting, listenable and danceable. Ginger and The Schnappes downsizes to a quartet, trio or duo when the situation calls for a smaller band yet still delivers on the promise of great tunes, expertly played. The band performs at many public and private events. They are the go-to band for several non-profits’ fundraising galas and are seen

regularly at ArtsQuest – a premier arts center in the Lehigh Valley.

In 2020, they were one of the few local bands featured at the virtual version of Musikfest in Bethlehem, PA – USA Today’s #1 music festival in the U.S. for 2019 and 2020. They are playing live at Musikfest in 2021. Ginger and The Schnappes debut album, Social Music, was released in May, 2021. This album of original songs is available on all major streaming platforms and through the bands’ website.