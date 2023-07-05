    French Toast Frank/ Mystery Sound

    Albie learns patience from a cymbalist who always waits; What it means to be brave.

    Air Date: July 5, 2023

    While waiting in a never-ending line for French toast, Albie learns patience from a cymbalist who always waits until his note, then makes the time pass with a French toast song; Albie hears a mysterious sound coming from somewhere in the elevator and Detective Patters helps her search for clues, but first she must discover her bravery.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Albie’s Elevator

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate