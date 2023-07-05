French Toast Frank/ Mystery Sound
Albie learns patience from a cymbalist who always waits; What it means to be brave.
While waiting in a never-ending line for French toast, Albie learns patience from a cymbalist who always waits until his note, then makes the time pass with a French toast song; Albie hears a mysterious sound coming from somewhere in the elevator and Detective Patters helps her search for clues, but first she must discover her bravery.
