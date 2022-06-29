Former White House aide’s testimony before Jan. 6 committee

The Jan. 6th select committee star witness Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, presented jaw-dropping testimony yesterday in an abruptly called hearing. Hutchinson said that former President Trump and Mark Meadows knew the threat and violence that the Jan. 6 crowd presented but refused to take any action. She also described that the former president desperately wanted to go to the Capitol with the rioters, alleging that he became irate and violent, grabbing the steering wheel in his motorcade and lunging at a secret service agent after his speech at the Ellipse.

This hour, we talk about Hutchinson’s testimony into Trump and others knowledge and action on Jan. 6th and what it adds to the case against the former President and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. We’ll also discuss how this could influence a DOJ criminal investigation, and the recent news that federal agents seized Trump election lawyer John Eastman’s cell phone.

Guests

Barbara McQuade, Professor from Practice at the University of Michigan Law School and former United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan and co-chair of the Terrorism and National Security Subcommittee of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee in the Obama administration. @barbmcquade

Lauren Ouziel, Professor at Temple University Beasley School of Law and a former federal prosecutor.