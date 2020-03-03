Former prisoners sue to end ‘prison gerrymandering’ in Pa.

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RadioPublic | TuneIn

The NAACP is suing Pennsylvania on behalf of three formerly incarcerated men from Philadelphia to stop “prison gerrymandering,” or counting people in state prisons as residents of the areas where they are incarcerated instead of where they lived. The practice has helped shift political power from urban to more rural parts of the state.

Guests: Jonathan Lai, The Philadelphia Inquirer and Aaron Moselle, WHYY