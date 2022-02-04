Fighting Food Waste with Too Good To Go App

On this episode of You Oughta Know, we’ll explain how a new app called Too Good To Go is fighting food waste. Learn about Paul Robeson, famed African American performer and civil rights activist with Philly ties. Jefferson Health’s Dr. David Rosen discusses ways to recover our sense of smell after COVID-19 anosmia. Discover how Moss Rehab is using video gaming technology to help stroke patients regain mobility. Plus, satisfy your sweet tooth at the Puddin Palace.