In the United States, we are approaching 300,000 COVID-related deaths, millions of lost jobs, growing food insecurity and evictions, and these same problems are playing out in tragic ways all across the globe. In his new book, Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World, CNN host and author FAREED ZAKARIA looks at the way in which COVID is speeding up economic, technological, environmental, cultural, and political trends. He says there is obviously a lot to worry about, but that there are also reasons to hope. Zakaria joins us to talk about why now is the time to make lasting reforms, such as providing health care access for all, tackling climate change, shrinking economic inequality, and reviving global cooperation.