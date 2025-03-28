Explore Higher Heights with Angel Flight East

    You Oughta Know

    The Mutter Museum, Angel Flight East, Edelman Fossil Park, Binding Agents & more!

    Air Date: March 28, 2025

    We’re going to higher heights on this week’s show as we explore the mission of Angel Flight East. Two area museums take the spotlight. The Mutter Museum and Historical Medical Library highlight the 5th anniversary of the onset of COVID-19 with its new exhibit, Trusted Messengers. The Edelman Fossil Park and Museum officially opens. See how the Brooklyn Robot Foundry is helping students build critical thinking skills. Plus, we take you to Binding Agents, the bookshop for cooks.

