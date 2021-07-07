Exiting Afghanistan and what we’re leaving behind

The U.S. military has begun to drawdown troops in Afghanistan ahead of the September 11th deadline President Biden set for ending the more than two-decades long war. In recent months, however, the Taliban has quickly regained ground in over 120 districts, and civilian casualties have increased alongside serious humanitarian concerns. This hour, we discuss what’s happening in Afghanistan as U.S. troops begin to withdraw with New York Times correspondent DAVID ZUCCHINO. We’ll also talk with author and former U.S. Marine ELLIOT ACKERMAN, an Afghanistan veteran critical of the way the U.S. is pulling out of the country. We’ll shine a spotlight on the potential fate of Afghan interpreters who worked alongside the U.S., whose lives are now at risk if they are left behind after American forces exit.