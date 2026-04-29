    Dying on the Inside: Women Lifers at Muncy Prison

    Episode Two: Prison Can Break a Body Down

    The second episode of “Dying on the Inside: Women Lifers at Muncy Prison” investigates healthcare at Pennsylvania’s largest women’s prison.

    Air Date: April 29, 2026
    Terri Harper and Sarita Miller

    Terri Harper and Sarita Miller are serving life sentences without parole at State Correctional Institution Muncy. | Illustration by Sheldon Sneed Designs

    Cherri Gregg talks to lifers at State Correctional Institution Muncy about the challenges of staying healthy in prison. People like Terri Harper, who has served 35 years, feel like their concerns aren’t taken seriously by the medical system. Terri has had seven surgeries in the last 15 years and has had to wait for long stretches to get the care she’s needed.
    Nutrition is also a challenge in prison. There’s a black market for vegetables, and many inmates have to buy from the commissary to get enough to eat. These conditions and lack of preventative care results in many inmates being diagnosed with diseases like cancer at late stages and requiring advanced care. About a quarter of deaths at Muncy between 2000 and 2025 were due to cancer, slightly higher than the national average.
    All of this is resulting in more costs being borne by taxpayers. Even though Pennsylvania’s prison population has gone down since 2002, the state’s annual healthcare costs have more than doubled, now exceeding $366 million a year.

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