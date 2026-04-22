    Dying on the Inside: Women Lifers at Muncy Prison

    Episode One: Lock Them Up For Life

    The first episode of “Dying on the Inside: Women Lifers at Muncy Prison” takes listeners inside Pennsylvania’s largest women’s prison.

    Air Date: April 22, 2026
    This episode is from Dying on the Inside: Women Lifers at Muncy Prison, a podcast production from Studio 2 co-host Cherri Gregg and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting

    This episode is from Dying on the Inside: Women Lifers at Muncy Prison, a podcast production from Studio 2 co-host Cherri Gregg and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting

    Cherri Gregg and the Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting visit State Correctional Institution Muncy, Pennsylvania’s largest women’s prison and home to roughly 150 lifers. As they tour the prison, they witness the challenges of aging while incarcerated. We meet Sylvia Boykin, 68, who has been at SCI Muncy for 33 years. Her body is ravaged by multiple serious illnesses. Advocates call her sentence “death by incarceration” and say our nation’s prisons are turning into nursing homes because of the “tough on crime” policies of the 70s, ’80s and ’90s. Prisons across the U.S. are grappling with rising healthcare costs that are passed on to taxpayers, as well as ethical questions about how to care for aging inmates.

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