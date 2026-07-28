Double Dare’s Philly Origins
Get ready to go for a trip down green-slime memory lane as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of Double Dare.Listen 51:51
Get ready to go for a trip down green-slime memory lane. The iconic Nickelodeon show Double Dare is celebrating its 40th anniversary and we’re unpacking its unique ties to Philadelphia, as the show was originally produced right here at WHYY.
Host Marc Summers will be with us live in-studio to relive the memories, as will Double Dare sidekick John Harvey, whose “Harvey in the Morning” radio show was a staple in Philly in the 80s and 90s.
Guests:
- Marc Summers, TV personality and host of the original Double Dare
- John Harvey, TV and radio personality and announcer of Double Dare
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